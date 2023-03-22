GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new scholarship at Stockton University will recognize students who demonstrate a commitment to serving the community.
The annual scholarship was gifted to the Stockton University Foundation in honor of the late Stephen A. Glass, of Galloway. Glass’ widow, AmyBeth, established the fund along with children Elizabeth, Zachary and Sarah, his mother, Lynette Glass, and family and friends.
Full-time students who consistently serve their school, community, job or at home will be considered for the annual scholarship.
Glass had a lifelong connection to Stockton, starting with visiting the campus while his mother was in class and eventually through his wife, an associate provost for academic affairs, and daughter Elizabeth, who graduated in 2022.
“Growing up, money was scarce, and a scholarship made completing my baccalaureate degree possible,” AmyBeth Glass said. “The personal impact that gift provided is one I will never forget and is often a daily reminder how simple acts of kindness change the trajectory of our lives.”
Gifts are welcome to the Stockton Foundation scholarship program to honor loved ones, build existing scholarships or create new opportunities. For more information, call 609-626-3546 or visit stockton.edu/foundation.
