New Stockton scholarship honors late Holocaust survivor

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ventnor Holocaust survivor Ruth Kessler may have died in 2016, but her story and family legacy will live on as part of a Stockton University scholarship named in her honor.

The new Ruth Fisch Kessler Memorial Endowed Scholarship was announced by the family in a ceremony at Stockton's Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center earlier this month.

“I think this is something she would really appreciate,” said Louis Kessler, Ruth Kessler's husband. “I am so stunned by what happened over there. It should never happen again. In no way should we ever allow it to happen again.”

The scholarship will go to a Stockton undergraduate student with an interest in Holocaust and genocide studies.

“This is, as you can see, a very special place, and it’s from people like you who want to help support it and engage our next generation,” said Susan Davenport, Stockton’s executive vice president and chief of staff.

Michele Taroff, Kessler's daughter, said the idea for the scholarship came while Taroff was attending the Holocaust Resource Center's launch of the Holocaust Survivors of South Jersey digital archive and website in September.

“I was just looking around, and I thought that I wanted her to be remembered,” Taroff said. “I want to keep her legacy alive in a different way.”

Judy Vogel, Stockton’s coordinator for Holocaust and genocide studies, spoke during the ceremony about how important Kessler’s story is to the overall teaching of the Holocaust.

“What I want my students to see is the impact on that one life,” she said. “And your mother’s memoir does that with such grace and such elegance. It gives us the ability as human beings to relate to the person.”

Kessler was separated from her mother and sister in Vienna and transported to England in 1939 as part of the Kindertransport, an operation to evacuate Jewish children from Nazi-controlled areas of Europe to the United Kingdom, which saved at least 10,000 under the age of 17 between 1938 and 1940, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Kessler went to London, where she lived with foster parents Stella and Joseph Webber until the war was over in 1945. She lived in the United States with her father in 1946, until she was placed in a series of foster homes.

After Kessler graduated from high school and married her husband in 1952, she learned her mother and sister had died in Opole, Poland.

Vogel said Kessler’s story helped reveal a part of the Holocaust that was largely unknown until the last 15 years, while also pointing the finger back at America and asking why the country didn't respond the same way.

It was a story not many people knew, since Kessler never talked about her experience as a Holocaust survivor, at least not until her granddaughter, Dani Hong, who was in eighth grade at the time, asked if she would talk to her class.

"And that was the beginning of her telling her story, which she never thought was important enough,” Taroff said.

On her way to Stockton for the scholarship ceremony, Taroff said she saw a little red bird outside her Margate home.

“Mom was a redhead, and I just started crying,” she said. “I’m just so happy and grateful to be doing this, and I’m so grateful for this program.”