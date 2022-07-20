New sheep dairy club joins extensive 4-H lineup as fair returns after COVID hiatus

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In the large barn at Misty Meadows Sheep Dairy, most of the 10 lambs walk to the fence as Bill Simmerman approaches.

A few remain in the shade, but most come up and begin to snack on feed pellets, reaching their heads between the slats. These lambs, born in March and rapidly maturing, are kept separate from the rest of the herd nearby.

Blasting fans help disperse the dense clouds of black flies gathering on a summer morning. That is also why the sheep have not been sheared, Simmerman said, with the thick wool adding some protection.

Through the spring, the lambs have each been under the care of members of a 4-H club. Simmerman said he donated the animals to 10 young people in Cape May County in exchange for work on the dairy. The lambs stayed on the farm at 100 Dennisville-Petersburg Road in the Petersburg section of Upper Township, where the young people have cared for them as they grew.

In the process, Simmerman said Friday, the kids get a better understanding of life on a farm, and what it takes to care for animals. He describes the process as strengthening the connection to the community, something he sees as lacking in today’s world, but still vitally important.

All the work is leading to Thursday night and the livestock auction at the Cape May County 4-H Fair at the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Middle Township.

Celebrate Christmas in July at the 4-H Fair and Chicken BBQ July 21-23 CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Come celebrate Christmas in July at the Cape May County 4-H Fair on J…

The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to return this weekend with music, the traditional chicken barbecue and a theme of Christmas in July. That will include a Santa visit at the free event.

There are multiple local 4-H clubs participating in the fair, including several equestrian clubs, art and theater clubs, a shooting club and others focused on science and agriculture.

In previous years, Robert Walker, 14, and Jonathan Walker, 11, of Middle Township, participated in the robotics club, their mom, Stefanie Walker, said Friday. This year, they decided to participate in the dairy sheep club Simmerman organized.

Both of her boys have been deeply involved in scouting, she said, which helped lead to their participation in 4-H.

They’ve been working hard and learning a lot, Stefanie Walker said.

“It’s been incredible. Bill has taught them so much,” she said.

Join new 4-H Club and get a lamb to raise CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Youth who join a new Cape May County 4-H Club will receive a free lam…

That’s why he decided to begin the club, Simmerman said, and it’s also a big motivation for the farm, which he started about six years ago. He said his grandfather farmed, and he remembers learning about the life as a child.

But his career was in heavy marine construction. He started Misty Meadows after he retired, and said he had his grandchildren in mind when he did so.

“If we don’t start passing these skills on to a new generation, we’re going to lose them,” Simmerman said.

This is the first year for the club, Simmerman said. Two of the lambs are dairy lambs, the same Friesian breed he uses for the sheep milk yogurt, cheese and other products produced at the farm. Eight others are Tunis and are bred for meat.

The animals will sell for between $5 and $10 per pound, Simmerman said, and they could be getting close to 100 pounds each. He said the money will likely go toward the club members’ education savings.

“They can do whatever they want with it,” he said.

Sheep’s milk creamery getting started in Petersburg UPPER TOWNSHIP — Lambs suckle in a misty field off Route 610 in the Petersburg section of Up…

It’s been hard work for the club participants so far, and for their families, Simmerman said, crediting the parents of participants with getting the kids to the farm and making sure they get their work done.

It’s hard for anyone running a small farm, he said. He relies on special events, such as lamb camps, a petting barn and a sunflower festival planned on Saturday, to break even. Without agritourism, he said, the numbers just wouldn’t work.

There are farm stands and a pick-your-own sunflower stand dotting the roads in Petersburg. There is a small shop at the farm, which is open daily, but that’s an expense to operate and makes in weeks what the farm’s refrigerated truck makes in a day at one of the area’s many farm markets.

For years, the 4-H Fair has been a major event in Cape May County, a rare summertime staple that drew far more locals than beach vacationers. Organizers say they are happy to be able to hold it again.

“After a two-year hiatus … the Cape May County 4-H Fair is back, and we are working hard to make it a fair to remember,” said Craig DeGenova, president of the Cape May County 4-H Foundation. “We are very excited about this year’s theme, Christmas in July, which means Santa is coming to the 4-H Fair in addition to all the fun, fair activities that you expect to see at the 4-H Fair.”

There will be livestock and horse shows and several musical acts. Jordyn Mulligan, 18, is set to open the event with “The Star Spangled Banner” on Thursday and perform on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. Folk and pop music is planned, along with a performance by Mainland Regional High School graduate John Wood, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and released a single this year, “Here She Comes.”

Also planned are rides and games, along with ax throwing.

The 4-H Youth Development program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit cmc4h.com.