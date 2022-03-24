New scholarship awards money to Atlantic City High School seniors

ATLANTIC CITY — Two Atlantic City High School seniors were awarded college money from a scholarship fund dedicated to a city man who was shot and killed.
Ahnjeles Maldonado and Jai Pridgen-Hill were each awarded $1,000 from the Kendal Hudgins Scholarship Fund, which recently held its inaugural scholarship dinner at the Sugar Factory restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Both students plan to attend Rutgers University in the fall, the scholarship fund said.
"Both students are extremely bright young scholars who have big dreams," the scholarship's founder, Jayde Hudgins, said in a statement. "Despite the challenges and hardships Atlantic City youth face every day coming from an underserved community, they have chosen to remain focused on their goals and were determined to rise above any adversity."
The scholarship was founded to honor Jayde Hudgins' brother, Kendal Hudgins, who was murdered in the city in 2012.
ATLANTIC CITY — The family of Kendal Hudgins, a city man murdered a decade ago, is working t…
The 30-year-old was attending a New Year's Eve party when a gunman opened fire, shooting Hudgins about a dozen times and wounding two other men.
People are also reading…
The killing remains unsolved.
Kendal Hudgins was described as someone who valued education, earning bachelor's and master's degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson University in North Jersey.
His family said he wanted to expand opportunities to underprivileged students, which is why the scholarship fund was started.
"Not only did my brother have big dreams and goals to change the narrative for himself and his community, but he acted on it," Jayde Hudgins said. "For this reason, we vow to support the educational dreams of the youth in Atlantic City."
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.