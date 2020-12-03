New sand quarries or gravel pits no longer welcome in Galloway

The municipality wants to turn the site into a nature reserve, similar to the 220-acre Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, township Administrator Chris Johansen said.

Stockton University has been in discussions about assisting with the project as far as tree replacement, Coppola said.

“We want to have indigenous species of trees native to New Jersey or the Pinelands,” said Coppola, who added he would like to see a sled-riding hill in the nature reserve. “It’s a start. We can’t go through this again.”

The township had two conflicting ordinances, one that prohibited quarries and one that was ambiguous, Coppola said.

“Galloway Township permitted archaic mining in the ‘30s or ‘40s, but it should not in 2020,” Coppola said. “With quarries, the land becomes useless, barren and wasteful.”

Besides the impact the mining has on the land, quarries that no longer can be used become a magnet for illegal ATV and dirt bike riding.

“We try our best to keep them out,” Johansen said.

Most companies or individuals don’t have the resources to remediate a quarry once the wanted materials have been removed from it, Coppola said.