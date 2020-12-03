New sand quarries or gravel pits no longer welcome in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Council members believe that time has moved on from the 1930s and ‘40s and that the municipality no longer needs any more sand quarries or gravel pits.
Last month, the Township Council decided to accept unanimously the Planning Board’s recommendation to remove quarries as a permitted use in a nonresidential district. New quarries were already banned from being created on residential land.
The only way a new sand quarry can be built within the municipality now is through a zoning variance.
“In the township’s lifespan, there doesn’t seem to be the right room for that type of project anymore. We have to be mindful of the remaining land that we have,” said Deputy Mayor and Councilwoman Mary Gorham, a Democrat.
Quarries now join asphalt and concrete plants as businesses that are not allowed in the township without a zoning variance, even in an industrial zone, said Vince Polistina, the township planner and Planning Board engineer.
Municipal officials saw a number of gravel pits not being remediated properly, said Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican.
“There is a really big one in Smithville,” said Coppola, whose family owns businesses in that section of the township.
Ownership of the 112-acre site on Old Port Road was turned over from the Galloway-based construction firm Ole Hansen & Sons.
The municipality wants to turn the site into a nature reserve, similar to the 220-acre Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, township Administrator Chris Johansen said.
Stockton University has been in discussions about assisting with the project as far as tree replacement, Coppola said.
“We want to have indigenous species of trees native to New Jersey or the Pinelands,” said Coppola, who added he would like to see a sled-riding hill in the nature reserve. “It’s a start. We can’t go through this again.”
The township had two conflicting ordinances, one that prohibited quarries and one that was ambiguous, Coppola said.
“Galloway Township permitted archaic mining in the ‘30s or ‘40s, but it should not in 2020,” Coppola said. “With quarries, the land becomes useless, barren and wasteful.”
Besides the impact the mining has on the land, quarries that no longer can be used become a magnet for illegal ATV and dirt bike riding.
“We try our best to keep them out,” Johansen said.
Most companies or individuals don’t have the resources to remediate a quarry once the wanted materials have been removed from it, Coppola said.
“It’s important to have the proper remediation,” said Coppola, who added it may take 30 to 40 years to use up all of the desired materials in a quarry before remediation starts or is needed.
The municipality owns two smaller quarries in the western section of the township that are no longer use for mining. One is a 30-acre parcel. The other is 8.6 acres. One of them is mainly used for storage, said Matt Ayres, the township’s director of public works. There are also private quarries in the township, Johansen said.
