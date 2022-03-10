New restaurants, $2M in renovations coming to Cape May ferry terminal

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Renovation work stopped briefly at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal Thursday morning as Jack Wright outlined his vision for the property.

“We want this to be a destination in its own right. The ferry passengers are gravy. We want locals to want to come here,” Wright said, taking reporters and others on a tour of the project he’s calling Ferry Park.

Inside, work is underway on the transformation, with the first restaurant expected to open by the end of the month.

Plans are to put about $2 million into improvements over the next two years, under a long-term contract for food service at the New Jersey side of the ferry. First up will be three new restaurants and a gift shop and café at the property. Each will have its own personality, Wright said.

Originally from Scotland, with time spent in London and New York, Wright is a writer and editor who opened the Exit Zero Cookhouse in 2015, expanding into a new restaurant and gas station, the Exit Zero Filling Station, on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May in 2018.

He said his was among multiple restaurants and food service businesses invited to submit a proposal to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the bi-state agency that operates the ferry, along with the Delaware Memorial Bridge, multiple airports and other properties.

DRBA approves new fare structure for Cape May-Lewes Ferry Delaware River and Bay Authority commissioners unanimously approved a new fare schedule for …

The change is part of a master plan for the terminal, with improvements also planned for the ferry fleet.

“Our remit, really, was to inject a fun, stylish and welcoming vibe into what is really a glass and metal municipal behemoth,” Wright said, speaking about the terminal building, which saw a dramatic overhaul in 2001. “It’s a little like David and Goliath. We’re the scrappy little upstart and they’re the quasi-governmental agency, but it’s actually working really well.”

For this summer, plans call for three new restaurants, including the Exit Zero Ferry Station, a casual restaurant in the same mold as the Filling Station in West Cape May. Upstairs will be The Lookout, which Wright said would feature fish and steak specials and signature cocktails and an extensive wine list, while Boat Drinks, an outdoor venue, will have seafood and drinks overlooking the canal and the ferry docks.

Wright did not want to discuss the amount of the contract, joking that it made him feel ill, but according to DRBA spokesman Jim Salmon, the rent is $225,000 a year, above the renovation costs, with a 2.5% rent increase each year for 11,748 square feet, plus more than 15,000 square feet outdoors on the patio.

The 10-year contract includes two five-year options, which means the Ferry Park operation could be in place for 20 years.

“In late 2019, we embarked on a path to take our food and retail business to the next level, bringing aboard Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen to operate the Lewes Ferry Terminal concession business,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations for the DRBA, in a statement. “That partnership has proven to be very successful, and we’re looking to launch a similar effort at our Cape May location. Exit Zero has a loyal brand following, creative menu ideas and a focus on creating a dining destination for families that aligns perfectly with our goals.”

McFadden promoted to deputy DRBA police administrator A nearly eight-year Delaware River and Bay Authority police officer will oversee some of the…

First to open will be The Lookout, an upstairs dining space that Wright said had been seriously underused so far. That will be ready to open by the end of March, he said, to coincide with a planned art show by painter Stan Sperlak in a gallery space upstairs.

Art is a big part of the plans, as outlined Thursday. Plans call for displays of pieces by Victor Grasso and other artists from Cape May County and Philadelphia.

The business plans to host weddings and special events, along with event spaces for office parties, showers or other gatherings.

Also planned are summer concerts, both paid events and free shows, as well as yoga, classes in the gallery and monthly art shows. He said Donovan Frankenreiter is set to perform at the site this summer, and it will also be used for the Cape May Jazz Festival.

Also in the works for this year is Café 64, a “grab and go” café and retail space named for the year of the first ferry crossing. That was also the year The Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan show. Wright said the Beatles were at one time slated to appear at the ferry terminal.

“We’re going to have a Beatles tribute band playing July of this year. It’s not quite the same,” he said.

Residents calling for change after Mainland student hit by car LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being …

Work will continue next year, Wright said, to create an outdoor shopping village, which he said would include the best of the Cape May shops, as well as other attractions like bocce courts, table tennis and hammocks.

“You could come here and not spend any money, although I hope you do spend some,” Wright said. The outdoor project is planned for completion in 2023.

Exit Zero ran the food service at the Cape May ferry terminal last year, acting as what Wright described as a placeholder. That gave him a sense of the ebb and flow of business as the ferries came and went.

He described the restaurant plans as being similar to dining options in an airport, with several options in one space. The restaurants will be operated by the same company, but he said they will have their own identities and menus, and will act as separate businesses.

Joining Wright were Patrick Logue, director of operations for Ferry Park, and Lawrence Green, director of hospitality. As vice president at Cape Resorts, Logue oversaw multiple projects, including the opening of Congress Hall. Green is a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry in New York.

“We want to make it a great place for ferry passengers to have a great time and to hang out here before and after, but we also want to make it a destination for people who live here in Cape May County. And the location is fabulous,” Wright said. “I think it’s going to be difficult to fail, and we’re not going to try to fail, so I think people will come from all over. The sunsets are incredible. The waterfront views are incredible.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.