Stockton University’s Phase II Residence Hall in Atlantic City is closer to completion. The new building at the corner of Atlantic and South Providence avenues is across from O’Donnell Memorial Park in the Chelsea Heights section of the city and a short walk from the rest of the Stockton Atlantic City campus.
The 135,000-square-foot, six-story building features apartment- and suite-style living with a total of 416 beds. Most of the suites include four single bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms and a full kitchen. There will also be a lounge, meeting room and laundry facilities. Students will also have views of the beach, Boardwalk and park and access to a courtyard with outside seating.
The project is a public-private partnership with the Atlantic City Development Corporation and reinforces the university’s role as an Anchor Institution dedicated to attracting a diverse and educated resource.
