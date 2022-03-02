New report finds lead contamination in 92% of Atlantic County schools

An "alarming" 92% of schools in Atlantic County have had lead in at least one or more of their tap water systems, according to a report released Wednesday by the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality.

Representatives of the two groups discussed their findings during a news conference Wednesday morning. Among the report's findings were that Pleasantville and Galloway Township schools registered lead detection in all 13 buildings in both districts.

"We are excited about this opportunity that this release of the report offers us to continue to build strong relationships with the leadership in both districts, and to repair what could have been a harm to bodies, or harm to lives, as a result of lead levels in our schools water," Willie Francois, president of the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality, said as he opened the virtual meeting.

Others in attendance included Julia Geskey, one of the authors of the report and clean water associate for the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center; Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic City councilman and president of the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP; Jerome Page, president of the Pleasantville school board; and Dawn Rice Bivens, a parent and community leader in Pleasantville.

"This will demonstrate that this is an issue that we are taking seriously and that we know remediation is within reach," said Francois, who is also pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville. "As we go through the facts, as we go through the details related to this crisis that we know exists here but exists in so many districts across our state, so many districts across our nation, that we become a bright spot of hope and opportunity to ensure that every child has access to safe drinking water."

The testing data, accessed through the New Jersey Department of Education website, was collected from water samples from 66 of 72 schools in all 25 Atlantic County school districts, where at least 43,000 students use the school's water faucets and fountains daily.

The six schools not tested were part of the Hammonton and Buena Regional districts, due to unavailable public information kept on a Google Drive, according to the study.

The study states that lead is to be considered toxic even at the lowest levels, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says, "lead in schools' drinking water should not exceed one part per billionth."

"Today's data is likely just the tip of the toxic iceberg when it comes to the threat of lead contamination in our schools' drinking water," Geskey said, adding lead testing is highly variable.

Of the 619 faucets and fountains tested in the two school districts, lead was detected in 44.9% of Pleasantville's water taps, with Galloway water revealing lead in 45.63% of the schools' taps.

Almost half, 45.4%, of all faucets and fountains in all Pleasantville and Galloway schools contained lead, with four schools having more than half of their taps contaminated with lead.

Pleasantville’s North Main Street School had the highest percentage of contamination of water taps, at 72.73%.

Bivens said her main concern was the children attending these schools.

"No level of lead in any water for any student in any town should be acceptable, and the towns, the cities should do their best to be able to provide anything from the hydration stations to the filters, whatever they need to do to help with this," said Bivens, who was also concerned about potential behavioral issues that children with lead exposure can develop.

Low-level lead exposure in children can cause learning disabilities, impaired formation, nervous system damage and shorter stature, along with a plethora of other adverse affects, according to information in the report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The extent of lead contamination in our schools’ drinking water is unacceptable,” Pleasantville parent LaTasha Blackmon Johnson said in a news release from the two groups behind the report.

“Knowing that my kids, and so many others, could have been exposed to lead for years is terrifying. As a mother and as a community member, I believe that we should be doing everything we can to protect our kids from the lifelong effects of lead exposure," said Johnson.

Page said the Pleasantville school board is "committed" to working with partners and the community to come up with policies and solutions concerning lead in the district's water.

"To the citizens of Pleasantville, we're just saying, give us an opportunity and join into this fight of making our water as clean as it can be," Page said.

Pleasantville school leaders were expected to meet Wednesday evening to discuss policies and how to move forward to deal with getting lead contamination out of their district's water.

Shabazz said Atlantic City school officials also planned to immediately address the lead in the school's water and to "aggressively" take on the issue, along with other city organizations.

He said the NAACP views the clean water issue as not only an environment issue but also a civil rights and social justice issue.

"Our position is that environmental concerns and environmental issues are critical to the development of our communities, especially in communities of color where a lot of times we have a disproportionate impact and negative environmental concerns," said Shabazz.

No one from the Galloway school district attended Wednesday's meeting, but Francois said the township was looking into remediation efforts.

The study notes that fixing the lead contamination in the area is feasible with the more than $100 million Atlantic County schools have received from American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

The study said a new federal infrastructure investment law could also help area schools with their lead issues since $200 million in funding from the plan will be used for schools to conduct lead reduction efforts.

As of Sept. 15, Pleasantville schools have been awarded more than $11 million in ARP ESSER funding, while Galloway schools have received more than $5 million.

The study notes that schools can fix the lead issue by replacing all fountains and hydrating stations with lead-certified filters, shutting off taps and simply taking the lead out of the water.

Page said Pleasantville already had several new water fountains purchased with COVID funds during the pandemic, including touchless fountains with filters, which "just so happened to fall in line" with the Pleasantville lead contamination issue.

He also said he wanted to install filters at all the taps in the schools, including filters at hydration stations and the school's kitchens, and create policies for future water safety.

There is no timeframe for when these solutions and policies may take effect, but the schools, organizations, officials and residents agreed they hope it's in the near future.

"I really think that we really need to be advocates all around, parents, the community, the churches, the state, the school to make sure that these problems get alleviated," Bivens said.

