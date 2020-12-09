New program will educate, train Atlantic County residents unemployed due to COVID-19

Hoping to combat the high unemployment rate in Atlantic County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dislocated or qualified unemployed residents are invited to sign up for a free program to provide education, training and support services.

“Atlantic County has the highest unemployment in the state and had the highest job losses in the country this past June because of our over-reliance on the hospitality and tourism industries,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “This program will train workers for current job vacancies.”

The Foundation for Success Program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board in cooperation with Atlantic Cape Community College and can assist up to 100 residents who are eligible for Work First New Jersey and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding. This includes people receiving benefits through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, General Assistance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“We have seen a significant increase in the need for public assistance as a result of the pandemic. With this program, we aim to help those with a history of work experience fill available job vacancies,” said Francis Kuhn, director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board.