New program will educate, train Atlantic County residents unemployed due to COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — It was Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and all…
Students will work independently from home but will have access to the college’s Atlantic City campus twice a week by appointment during daytime and evening hours.
The program will consist of six modules and 70 hours of online content.
Each student will be assigned a success coach to provide encouragement and support in addition to tracking their progress.
“Having a coach to follow up, answer questions, provide feedback and encouragement is extremely important,” Kuhn said. “It’s easy to get sidetracked by everyday demands and responsibilities. The coaches will help keep students motivated to stay on a path to success.”
Residents who are eligible for Foundation for Success will be contacted within the next several weeks. There is no fee to participate.
For more information, call the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board at 609-485-0052 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Graduates enter the field for the Atlantic Cape Community College graduation, in Mays Landing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Caps displayed a variety of messages from the wild to the basic at the Atlantic Cape Community College graduation, in Mays Landing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A graduate’s cap homages the cartoon ‘Bob’s Burgers.’
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Olivia Aires receives her diploma Thursday from Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Sophia Kent, second from left, has her photo taken by friend Sherrise Moten, right, of Pleasantville, on Thursday before commencement exercises at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Contact: 609-272-7251 CLowe@pressofac.com
Twitter @clairelowe
