New program will educate, train Atlantic County residents unemployed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Hoping to combat the high unemployment rates in Atlantic County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dislocated or qualified unemployed residents are invited to sign up for a free program to provide education, training and support services.
“Atlantic County has the highest unemployment in the state and had the highest job losses in the country this past June because of our over-reliance on the hospitality and tourism industries,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “This program will train workers for current job vacancies.”
The Foundation for Success Program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board in cooperation with Atlantic Cape Community College and can assist up to 100 residents who are eligible for Work First New Jersey and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding. This includes individuals receiving benefits through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), General Assistance (GA) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“We have seen a significant increase in the need for public assistance as a result of the pandemic. With this program we aim to help those with a history of work experience fill available job vacancies,” said Francis Kuhn, Atlantic County Workforce Development Board Director.
The Foundation for Success Program will be offered in a virtual and face-to-face format to meet the participants’ needs.
Students will work independently from home but will have access to the college’s Atlantic City campus twice a week by appointment during both daytime and evening hours.
The program will consist of six modules and 70 hours of online content.
Each student will be assigned a Success Coach to provide encouragement and support in addition to tracking student progress.
“Having a coach to follow up, answer questions, provide feedback and encouragement is extremely important,” Kuhn said. “It’s easy to get sidetracked by everyday demands and responsibilities. The coaches will help keep students motivated to stay on a path to success.”
Residents who are eligible for the Foundations for Success Program will be contacted within the next several weeks. There is no fee to participate.
For more information, contact the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board at 609-485-0052, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
