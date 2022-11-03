New program hopes to foster relationships between Atlantic County police, special education students

MAYS LANDING — Special education classrooms in Brigantine, Northfield and Egg Harbor City are getting visits from a police officer from their respective departments as a way to strengthen police interactions with special needs children.

Over two sessions, one in October and another in March, the Atlantic County Special Needs Registry School Outreach Program will get students in those classes firsthand experience with police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

The Prosecutor's Office is partnering with the schools and police departments on the program.

Between 10 and 15 special education students in grades 5-8 will have an officer help teach and work with them. Each school will have one 45-minute session per week for six weeks, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After both sessions are finished, the students will receive a certificate and a trip to the local police station for lunch with the chief and a tour, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police are launching the program as a way to expand their resources for skills training, especially in interactions with children with disabilities, the Prosecutor's Office said. The program also will create open lines of communication between police and the students with whom they interact.