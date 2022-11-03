New program hopes to foster relationships between Atlantic County police, Special Ed students

MAYS LANDING — Special Education classrooms in Brigantine, Northfield and Egg Harbor City will be getting a visitor from a police officer from their respective departments as away to strengthen police interactions with special needs children.

The Atlantic County Special Needs Registry School Outreach Program, over two sessions, one in October and another in March 2023, will get students in those class' firsthand experience with police, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office officials said in a news release on Thursday.

The Prosecutor's Office is partnering with the schools and departments to bring the program in.

Between 10 and 15 special education students in grades 5-8 will have an officer help teach and work with them. Each school will have one 45-minute session per week for six weeks, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After both sessions are finished, both a certificate and trip to the local police station for lunch with the chief and a tour will be provided, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police are launching the program as a way to expand their resources for skill training, especially in interactions with children with disabilities.

The program also will create open lines of communication between police and the students with whom they interact, the Prosecutor's Office said.