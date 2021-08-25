New program helps young adults in Atlantic County receive high school equivalency

JEVS Human Services has expanded its program offerings with the launch of the New Jersey Youth Corps of Atlantic County, a program to help young adults who didn't finish high school.

The free program is open to all Atlantic County residents ages 16 to 25 without a high school diploma and provides them with academic instruction, work opportunities and personal and career counseling, according to a news release.

“We see the need and want to address it by continuing to serve the community and expanding our services," Program Director Latroya Smith said. "This program builds upon our existing Opportunity YOUth Academy, which serves young adults in the county who have been involved in the justice system. ... We are doing this to help young people cope with deficiencies in the educational system.”

The main goal of the new program is to help people obtain a high school equivalency but also allow members to develop workforce skills by participating in service projects like landscaping or helping in hospitals, food banks and senior centers.

Members also participate in employability and life skills instruction along with receiving counseling to build self esteem, clarify their values and develop leadership skills.