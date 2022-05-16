 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New private bus service between Philadelphia, NYC and South Jersey shore

  • 0

A new bus service from Philadelphia and Manhattan to five towns on the Jersey shore begins Thursday.

OurBus will launch the new routes on May 19, the company said, to Absecon, Ventnor, Margate, Ocean City and Wildwood.

They will include the "first and only direct service between Philadelphia and Absecon, Margate and Ventnor" and the fastest trips from Manhattan "for beach-bound travelers."

Spokesman for the company Rafe Gomez said shore residents can also use the service to travel to Manhattan, Philadelphia and eventually Washington, D.C., when that service starts later.

The schedule is available at ourbus.com/

Service will continue through Labor Day and possibly longer, Gomez said.

“New Yorkers (and Philadelphians) have been waiting for a clean, fast, and economical way to travel to their favorite beach towns in the southern Garden State,” said Numaan Akram, CEO of OurBus.

People are also reading…

The route from midtown Manhattan will start at 51st Street and Broadway, and from Philadelphia will begin at NRG Station at the northeast corner of S. Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

Both will stop in Galloway Township at the Frank Sinatra Service Area. Passengers will then switch to a luxury SUV or a sprinter van to Absecon, Margate and Ventnor; or to a minibus shuttle vehicle to Ocean City and Wildwood.

Both routes will run each day Thursday through Monday. Fares will start at $49 one way from Philadelphia, and $59 one way from Manhattan. Shore point stops will be located in the town centers near the beach.

Passengers will be provided free bottled water, free WiFi, and USB ports at each seat, the company said.

Safety protocols include comprehensive cleaning/disinfecting of each bus consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the completion of each trip.

OurBus provides transportation services in over 100 markets across the country, according to the company.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

California elementary students accidently ingest marijuana-laced cheetos

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News