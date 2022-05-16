New private bus service between Philadelphia, NYC and South Jersey shore

A new bus service from Philadelphia and Manhattan to five towns on the Jersey shore begins Thursday.

OurBus will launch the new routes on May 19, the company said, to Absecon, Ventnor, Margate, Ocean City and Wildwood.

They will include the "first and only direct service between Philadelphia and Absecon, Margate and Ventnor" and the fastest trips from Manhattan "for beach-bound travelers."

Spokesman for the company Rafe Gomez said shore residents can also use the service to travel to Manhattan, Philadelphia and eventually Washington, D.C., when that service starts later.

The schedule is available at ourbus.com/

Service will continue through Labor Day and possibly longer, Gomez said.

“New Yorkers (and Philadelphians) have been waiting for a clean, fast, and economical way to travel to their favorite beach towns in the southern Garden State,” said Numaan Akram, CEO of OurBus.

The route from midtown Manhattan will start at 51st Street and Broadway, and from Philadelphia will begin at NRG Station at the northeast corner of S. Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

Both will stop in Galloway Township at the Frank Sinatra Service Area. Passengers will then switch to a luxury SUV or a sprinter van to Absecon, Margate and Ventnor; or to a minibus shuttle vehicle to Ocean City and Wildwood.

Both routes will run each day Thursday through Monday. Fares will start at $49 one way from Philadelphia, and $59 one way from Manhattan. Shore point stops will be located in the town centers near the beach.

Passengers will be provided free bottled water, free WiFi, and USB ports at each seat, the company said.

Safety protocols include comprehensive cleaning/disinfecting of each bus consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the completion of each trip.

OurBus provides transportation services in over 100 markets across the country, according to the company.

