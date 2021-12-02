New policy could spell the end for Sea Isle City Polar Bear Plunge

For the polar plunge, which has grown into a weekend-long party, there were other considerations. The city needed to provide protection for participants in the water, and because the Sea Isle City Police Department is not up to its full summer staffing at that time of year, the city would ask for help from the State Police, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and other departments.

“It’s just too much of a strain on city resources, and particularly on public safety,” Desiderio said.

He said he has heard little response from residents or visitors so far.

The plunge began as a fundraiser for the Tourism Commission. Irene Jameson, the city’s publicist, pitched the idea in the 1990s, in part with the goal of drawing people to the summer resort in the winter. Only about 25 people participated in the first one, according to Paul Baldini, the city’s longtime attorney, but the event grew quickly.

Jameson, who died in 2015, did the plunge herself for years, while the event continued to grow to include thousands of participants and many more onlookers.

The event remained a fundraiser but was later taken over by LaCosta Lounge, the longtime watering hole at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue.