New policy could spell the end for Sea Isle City Polar Bear Plunge

SEA ISLE CITY — One of Cape May County’s largest and longest-running cold-water dips did not take place last winter, one of the multiple events to be delayed, reworked or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, it looks as though the Polar Bear Plunge may never return, at least in its former style. The huge event held over Presidents Day weekend in February seems to run afoul of a city policy introduced this year limiting private events.
In a letter sent to business owners in September, the city administration said private events will no longer be allowed to close portions of streets or parking lots or use city facilities.
“The review was undertaken because of the strain on city resources placed on the city by these events,” reads the letter, dated Sept. 8. “Those events that are sponsored by nonprofit, for charity, do not involve alcohol, and least impact city facilities, streets, parking lots, and city services shall be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”
The privately sponsored Irish Festival, planned for the same month as the announcement, went ahead. The letter said it was already planned but would be the last of its kind.
The policy will impact several annual events.
“This is mostly dealing with events that are very, very large that put a strain on city resources,” Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Tuesday. “It’s mostly dealing with alcohol on city properties because of the liability to the city.”
For the polar plunge, which has grown into a weekend-long party, there were other considerations. The city needed to provide protection for participants in the water, and because the Sea Isle City Police Department is not up to its full summer staffing at that time of year, the city would ask for help from the State Police, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and other departments.
“It’s just too much of a strain on city resources, and particularly on public safety,” Desiderio said.
He said he has heard little response from residents or visitors so far.
The plunge began as a fundraiser for the Tourism Commission. Irene Jameson, the city’s publicist, pitched the idea in the 1990s, in part with the goal of drawing people to the summer resort in the winter. Only about 25 people participated in the first one, according to Paul Baldini, the city’s longtime attorney, but the event grew quickly.
Jameson, who died in 2015, did the plunge herself for years, while the event continued to grow to include thousands of participants and many more onlookers.
The event remained a fundraiser but was later taken over by LaCosta Lounge, the longtime watering hole at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue.
The policy was not aimed at the Polar Bear Plunge, Desiderio said. Either way, he is not sure the plunge is going to return for 2022. According to Baldini, the city has heard “absolutely nothing” from organizers about holding an event this year.
By the beginning of December in other years, the city would already be holding planning meetings and discussing permits for the event, Desiderio said.
“There would be meetings with the police and emergency personnel about the weekend,” he said.
The former site of LaCosta has changed hands. New owners Christopher Glancey and Bob Morris bought the property in 2018 for $7.3 million, with big plans for the high-profile corner.
Former owner Jimmy Bennett, who has kept the name LaCosta going at his nearby Oar House Pub, was one of the primary organizers of the annual plunge.
Neither Bennett nor Glancey could be reached for comment.
Both Baldini and Desiderio said they expect Presidents Day weekend to still be crowded in Sea Isle, with other events planned. While a lot of people attended the plunge, Baldini said, that may not have been why they came to the resort city.
“Out thought is it’s probably not going to change much as far as people coming to town,” Baldini said.
“We have no reason to expect that there will not be a large crowd coming down to Sea Isle City that weekend,” Desiderio said. “We are figuring that we are going to move on and have some kind of family fun weekend with nightlife.”
The change in policy came from the city administration, not from an ordinance or a City Council vote, according to both Baldini and council President Jack Gibson.
Winter plunges into the ocean have become popular in Cape May County since Sea Isle’s first took place decades ago. In February and March, plunges have taken place in North Wildwood and Stone Harbor, and Ocean City holds the first one each year, with huge crowds participating in the First Day dip on Jan. 1.
That event also was canceled last year but is set to take place this year at 2 p.m. New Year’s Day on the beach next to the Music Pier.In 2009, tragedy marred Sea Isle’s Polar Bear Plunge with the death of Tracy Hottenstein, whose body was found on the banks of the bay the morning after the event. Reports are she left a local bar at 2:15 a.m. She was 35.
Her death was ruled accidental, but her family continued to ask questions for years afterward.
