OCEAN CITY — Raj Khatiwala has about two weeks before he can start work on 801 Asbury Ave., a high-rise office building downtown.

Khatiwala and his twin brother, Yogi Khatiwala, 38, are principals in Éclat, an investment firm that outbid hotel and residential developer Eustace Mita for the building, offering $6.75 million.

Former owner James McCallion, the principal of 801 Asbury Avenue LLC, is in bankruptcy. The trustees have accepted the Éclat offer, which also needed the approval of Judge Andrew Altenburg of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden.

Mita will not raise his original bid of $6.5 million made last year.

“I gave my highest and best offer. I’m not going to up my bid,” Mita said Friday.

Mita said there would still be a chance for someone to put more money on the table before the deal goes to settlement, but he said that was not likely.

While Mita had planned to remake the building as a hotel in the heart of Ocean City’s downtown, Raj Khatiwala said his plans are to keep the property as office space, renovating it to modern standards.

Hotel owner offers $6.5M for downtown Ocean City bank building OCEAN CITY — Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in dow…

“The structure is good, the bones are good,” he said.

The plan is to invest in improvements, working with potential clients on what they would want in the space. “Like everything else we’ve bought in Ocean City, we’re not building for today. We’re building for the future,” Khatiwala said.

He said he did not yet have an estimate of how much Éclat would invest in renovations. He said the firm would move quickly once it can get started.

“We want to make this place super nice. I think it’s going to be the best office space in Ocean City once we’re done,” he said.

Khatiwala said he and his brother grew up in Ventnor and attended Atlantic City High School.

“We’re local to the area,” he said.

They have been investing heavily in Ocean City, starting with the purchase of The Forum in 2019. The 1950s-era hotel is at 800 Atlantic Ave. The company’s current portfolio includes The Scarborough Inn at 720 Ocean Ave., The Pavilion at 801 Atlantic Ave., The Beach House at 819 Moorlyn Terrace, the Tahiti Inn at 1125 Ocean Ave., The Blue Water Inn Hotel on Eighth Street, the Ocean Breeze Hotel at 724 Ocean Ave., and condominiums at 801 Wesley, as well as properties in Idaho and Ohio.

Ocean City looks to acquire Crown Bank building downtown OCEAN CITY — Apparently, things were booming in 1924 when The First National Bank of Ocean C…

The company also owns Stainton’s, once a central department store in the downtown, now a gallery of shops, in the same block as the bank building. There is now also a Boardwalk Stainton’s location.

Khatiwala said he and his brother did not set out to invest this big in Ocean City but saw opportunities as they arose in the seaside resort town.

“We never planned to have several hotels in Ocean City,” he said.

But he’s bullish about the town, citing its family atmosphere and ban on alcohol sales, as well as its proximity to New York and Philadelphia and the fact that it’s near enough to Atlantic City that visitors can plan an evening at a show, a casino or a high-end restaurant and then return to a quiet beach town.

The purchase of 801 Asbury Ave. includes the neighboring parking lot, as well as a warehouse in Estell Manor.

The office building, sometimes known as the Crown Bank building for a former tenant, dates to 1924. It was built as the headquarters of the First National Bank in Ocean City.

Before a renovation in the 1990s, the property had fallen into disrepair. More recently, the property has had a malfunctioning elevator and few tenants. Several companies have moved out recently, including the Ocean City Sentinel newspaper.

Ocean City expands anti-gull falcon project with $316,000 contract OCEAN CITY — When Ocean City decided to try fighting birds with birds in 2019, hiring a falc…

First-floor tenants have included restaurants and barbers.

A secondhand shop, Second Chance Boutique, is the lone remaining business. The store raises funds for Cornerstone Community Church, which describes it as an outreach ministry. It currently operates the former bank, which still has the teller windows and huge bank vault in place under high ceilings.

According to Khatiwala, the Second Chance Boutique will move to the second floor. No one from the store responded to a request for comment Friday.

“We’d love to keep them in the building,” Khatiwala said.

The market for office space has been slow nationally and in New Jersey, with reports showing high rates of vacancy and dropping rents. The sluggish performance is projected to continue well into 2023 as many continue the work-from-home model that began in 2020.

That has more impact in big markets like New York or Philadelphia, Khatiwala said. A destination market like Ocean City is where many of the remote workers have now landed, and advances in technology have meant national firms can locate in smaller cities.

State plans to help keep boardwalks maintained ATLANTIC CITY — In 1973, Bruce Springsteen told Sandy, “For me this boardwalk life’s through…

Other ideas

The city had its eyes on the building last year, going so far as approving a $32,000 contract for an engineering and planning firm to inspect the property. Mita’s hotel plans would have meant a big investment in restructuring the property and required a use variance to place a hotel in the downtown.

Khatiwala said Éclat’s plans will not require as significant an investment, and the use will not change. He cited the building’s location, calling Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue “Main and Main,” as well as the classic appeal of the building and the city.

“The space is very nice. The upper floors have a tremendous view of the bay and ocean,” Khatiwala said.

Khatiwala declined to say how much the firm has invested in Ocean City, or its total value.

“We don’t like to disclose that,” he said.

But the company website described Raj Khatiwala’s hotel portfolio as having a total value of more than $12 million.

Burial of humpback whale draws a crowd to Atlantic City beach ATLANTIC CITY — A beached whale was examined and buried in the sand Sunday morning.

He praised the Éclat staff in Ocean City, including Poojan Ghayal, the regional head of hotel operations, Kruti Martin and Rebecca Shein, as well as Snehal Avichal, who runs the Scarborough for the company.

“We have a really good team,” he said. “Most of it is having the right people in the right positions and then trusting them to do what’s right for the company.”

Over the past two years, Avichal has added yoga, bird watching and writing retreats to the business.

“It’s really a magical place,” Khatiwala said.