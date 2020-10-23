New outpatient veterans' clinic expected to open in Cape May County this December

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A new outpatient clinic for veterans in Cape May County is nearly ready to open, officials announced Friday.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is in the final stage of opening its new location for the Cape May VA Outpatient Clinic in the County Commons complex in township's Rio Grande section, according to a news release from county freeholders. Officials anticipate that it will be open in December.
The new clinic will be more centrally located to provide services closer to veterans’ homes, according to the release.
"County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton and Freeholder Jeff Pierson worked with then Congressman Frank LoBiondo to push the VA for the expanded access," according to the release. "It has been a vision that Thornton and LoBiondo have been working on for over three decades."
During his time in office, LoBiondo worked extensively to expand veteran's access to health care in Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties, officials said.
“This new VA clinic is going to be a real asset to the veterans’ in our County,” Thornton said. “I want to thank our former Congressman Frank LoBiondo for working so hard for Cape May County and for the VA to listen to the needs of our Veterans.”
The new clinic will be double the size of the current one, which is located at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, according to the release. New services that will be available include telehealth capabilities, hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the VA to get this facility open in 2020 despite COVID-19,” said Pierson. “This will be a great facility to provide expanded services for our men and women who served.”
The clinic was supposed to open in June but got pushed back due to the pandemic, officials said. County Counsel Jeff Lindsay made the recommendation to the Freeholder Board when the county purchased what is now known as County Commons that it would be an ideal fit for the clinic. The idea was presented to the VA and they agreed to move forward.
“On behalf of Township Committee and the many veterans that reside in Middle Township, I want to thank the VA and the Freeholder Board for bringing this state-of-art clinic to Rio Grande,” Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said. “This vital facility will bring the quality healthcare our Cape May County veterans deserve much closer to home. It’s great to see this vision become a reality.”
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.