New outpatient veterans' clinic expected to open in Cape May County this December

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A new outpatient clinic for veterans in Cape May County is nearly ready to open, officials announced Friday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is in the final stage of opening its new location for the Cape May VA Outpatient Clinic in the County Commons complex in township's Rio Grande section, according to a news release from county freeholders. Officials anticipate that it will be open in December.

The new clinic will be more centrally located to provide services closer to veterans’ homes, according to the release.

"County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton and Freeholder Jeff Pierson worked with then Congressman Frank LoBiondo to push the VA for the expanded access," according to the release. "It has been a vision that Thornton and LoBiondo have been working on for over three decades."

During his time in office, LoBiondo worked extensively to expand veteran's access to health care in Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties, officials said.

“This new VA clinic is going to be a real asset to the veterans’ in our County,” Thornton said. “I want to thank our former Congressman Frank LoBiondo for working so hard for Cape May County and for the VA to listen to the needs of our Veterans.”