New outpatient veterans' clinic expected to open in Cape May County in two weeks

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A new outpatient clinic for veterans in Cape May County is less than two weeks away from opening, officials said.

The clinic, Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic, or CBOC, located in the County Commons complex in the township’s Rio Grande section is slated to open Dec. 8, according to a news release from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The clinic in the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, will close and all veteran care will be provided at the new location, officials said.

“We are extremely proud to be opening this new clinic,” said Wilmington VA Medical Center Director Vince Kane. “It a testament to our investment in the care we provide our veterans.”

The clinic was supposed to open in June but got pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to previous reports. County Counsel Jeff Lindsay made the recommendation to the Freeholder Board when the county purchased what is now known as County Commons that it would be an ideal fit for the clinic. The idea was presented to the VA, and it agreed to move forward.

Officials said the new location is more convenient to get to, and the facility size will increase to more than 11,000 square feet.