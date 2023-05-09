OCEAN CITY — A new group aims to get more people out walking, meeting once a week at the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk between Eighth and Ninth streets.
The new Ocean City Walking Club meets every Friday at 9 a.m. to walk the length of the Boardwalk, which is about five miles.
“The Ocean City Healthy Living Advisory Council created the group as a way for people to get healthy and meet new friends,” reads an announcement from the city. After Memorial Day weekend, the group will meet at 8 a.m.
Participants at any level of fitness are welcome. The Boardwalk is 2.45 miles long, and a round trip takes about 90 minutes. Participants can stop at any point along the route.
The organizers suggest grabbing a water or a cup of coffee, and “don’t forget to bring your smile,” reads the city’s statement.
For more information, email recreation@ocnj.us.
