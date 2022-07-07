New NJ portal offers place for judges, prosecutors, police, others to have their personal info redacted

MAYS LANDING — Judicial officers, prosecutors and law enforcement covered under Daniel's Law can request their personal information be redacted from public records through an online portal becoming available Tuesday.

Through the My NJ site, the same as the Member Benefits Online System for state employees, registered users can submit a request for their information to be omitted. Those without a login are being asked by the state Department of Community Affairs to sign up for one before the portal launches, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Daniel's Law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020, came in the wake of Daniel Anderl's death. Anderl, the son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, was killed at the family's North Brunswick home earlier that year.

Atlantic City courtroom named for Bruce F. Weekes ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City held a ceremony Monday to name a municipal court courtroom for…

The law allows censorship of personal information tied to current and former judges and prosecutors, law enforcement and their immediate family members from public records and government websites.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who's also is the DCA's commissioner, said Thursday that making ways to request record modifications is crucial for guaranteeing the law is fulfilled for those qualified for redaction under it.

“To effectively carry out their jobs, public servants must feel safe," Oliver said. "The OIP (Office of Information Privacy) is working hand-in-hand with our state agencies and partners to ensure that this portal does what it is intended to do — protect and save lives.”