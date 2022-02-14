New NJ COVID cases dip below 1,000, 15 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 908
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,854,702
Total number of deaths: 29,450
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,575,009
Rate of transmission: 0.52
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,828 cases, 891 deaths, 364,450 doses administered
Cape May: 10,494 cases, 236 deaths, 130,204 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,309 cases, 532 deaths, 176,794 doses administered
Ocean: 133,070 cases, 2,656 deaths, 684,866 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
