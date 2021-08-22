New NJ COVID-19 cases stays below 1,500, with 3 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 IN N.J.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,443
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 938,609
Total number of deaths: 24,033
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,932,679
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 26,736 cases, 664 deaths, 297,565 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,150 cases, 180 deaths, 110,575 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,667 cases, 406 deaths, 138,460 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 70,292 cases, 2,040 deaths, 568,192 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 2 p.m. Aug. 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.