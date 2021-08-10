New NJ COVID-19 cases number 1,392, with 9 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,392
New deaths: 9
Total number of positive cases: 918,713
Total number of deaths: 23,939
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,651,469
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,918 cases, 662 deaths, 290,971 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,906 cases, 176 deaths, 108,567 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,323 cases, 406 deaths, 134,231 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 68,459 cases, 2,023 deaths, 555,092 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 10
Source: N.J. Department of Health
