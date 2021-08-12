New NJ COVID-19 cases near 1,700, with 8 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,697
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 921,914
Total number of deaths: 23,952
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,692,291
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 26,015 cases, 663 deaths, 291,819 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,942 cases, 176 deaths, 108,870 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,381 cases, 406 deaths, 134,864 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 68,756 cases, 2,027 deaths, 557,235 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.