New NJ COVID-19 cases drop under 2,000

COVID-19 IN N.J.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,987
New deaths: 22
Total number of positive cases: 1,826,394
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Total number of deaths: 28,523
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,442,842
Rate of transmission: 0.55
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 52,832 cases, 858 deaths, 361,279 doses administered
Cape May: 10,268 cases, 227 deaths, 129,183 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,504 cases, 519 deaths, 174,921 doses administered
Ocean: 130,921 cases, 2,556 deaths, 679,786 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 31
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.