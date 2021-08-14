New NJ COVID-19 cases dip below 1,650, with 11 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,648
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 925,147
Total number of deaths: 23,972
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,731,820
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 26,179 cases, 663 deaths, 292,741 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,974 cases, 177 deaths, 109,164 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,429 cases, 406 deaths, 135,459 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 69,074 cases, 2,032 deaths, 559,267 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
