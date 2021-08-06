New NJ COVID-19 cases dip below 1,250, with 7 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,249
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 913,845
Total number of deaths: 23,917
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,584,547
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,735 cases, 661 deaths, 289,379 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,841 cases, 176 deaths, 108,071 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,227 cases, 406 deaths, 133,179 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 68,044 cases, 2,022 deaths, 550,848 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
