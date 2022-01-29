New NJ COVID-19 cases, deaths, rate of transmission all down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,571
New deaths: 74
Total number of positive cases: 1,822,283
Total number of deaths: 28,484
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,413,646
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.54
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 52,661 cases, 858 deaths, 359,099 doses administered
Cape May: 10,225 cases, 227 deaths, 129,045 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,383 cases, 521 deaths, 174,413 doses administered
Ocean: 130,538 cases, 2,550 deaths, 678,582 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.