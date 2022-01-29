 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New NJ COVID-19 cases, deaths, rate of transmission all down
New NJ COVID-19 cases, deaths, rate of transmission all down

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

According to the CDC, receiving a booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces the chance that immunocompromised individuals would be hospitalized with the virus. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 4,571

New deaths: 74

Total number of positive cases: 1,822,283

Total number of deaths: 28,484

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,413,646

Rate of transmission: 0.54

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 52,661 cases, 858 deaths, 359,099 doses administered

Cape May: 10,225 cases, 227 deaths, 129,045 doses administered

Cumberland: 30,383 cases, 521 deaths, 174,413 doses administered

Ocean: 130,538 cases, 2,550 deaths, 678,582 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 29

Source: N.J. Department of Health

