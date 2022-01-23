New NJ COVID-19 cases continue to drop; 13 new deaths reported

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 8,816
New deaths: 13
Total number of positive cases: 1,787,213
Total number of deaths: 27,876
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,342,032
Rate of transmission: 0.68
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 51,249 cases, 834 deaths, 357,726 doses administered
Cape May: 9,974 cases, 226 deaths, 128,672 doses administered
Cumberland: 29,274 cases, 515 deaths, 173,386 doses administered
Ocean: 127,983 cases, 2,479 deaths, 675,988 doses administered
Note: Vaccine numbers not updated
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
