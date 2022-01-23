 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New NJ COVID-19 cases continue to drop; 13 new deaths reported
New NJ COVID-19 cases continue to drop; 13 new deaths reported

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in Germany, South Africa and the U.K. — indicating available vaccines are less effective against omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that boosters significantly improve protection. The first study looked at hospitalizations and emergency room and urgent care center visits in 10 states, from August to this month.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 8,816

New deaths: 13

Total number of positive cases: 1,787,213

Total number of deaths: 27,876

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,342,032

Rate of transmission: 0.68

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 51,249 cases, 834 deaths, 357,726 doses administered

Cape May: 9,974 cases, 226 deaths, 128,672 doses administered

Cumberland: 29,274 cases, 515 deaths, 173,386 doses administered

Ocean: 127,983 cases, 2,479 deaths, 675,988 doses administered

Note: Vaccine numbers not updated

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 23

Source: N.J. Department of Health

