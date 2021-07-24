New NJ COVID-19 cases climb higher into the 800s; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 861
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 901,661
Total number of deaths: 23,855
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,343,516
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,329 cases, 658 deaths, 284,224 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,700 cases, 176 deaths, 106,342 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,033 cases, 406 deaths, 129,041 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,892 cases, 2,016 deaths, 539,633 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 24
Source: N.J. Department of Health
