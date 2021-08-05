New NJ COVID-19 cases climb above 1,300, with 4 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,345
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 912,619
Total number of deaths: 23,910
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,563,520
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,704 cases, 661 deaths, 288,920 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,819 cases, 176 deaths, 107,851 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,200 cases, 406 deaths, 132,021 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 67,921 cases, 2,020 deaths, 549,835 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
