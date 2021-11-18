 Skip to main content
New NJ COVID-19 cases back over 2,000 as rate of transmission ticks up; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
New NJ COVID-19 cases back over 2,000 as rate of transmission ticks up; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Are you eligible for a Covid booster shot? Here are the current requirements.

New positive cases: 2,122

New deaths: 10

Total number of positive cases: 1,064,711

Total number of deaths: 25,411

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,207,553

Rate of transmission: 1.15

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,568 cases, 741 deaths, 361,782 doses administered

Cape May: 6,439 cases, 199 deaths, 135,657 doses administered

Cumberland: 18,697 cases, 451 deaths, 171,517 doses administered

Ocean: 84,671 cases, 2,224 deaths, 696,392 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 18

Source: N.J. Department of Health

