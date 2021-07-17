 Skip to main content
New NJ coronavirus cases top 500 a second straight day; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
top story

New NJ coronavirus cases top 500 a second straight day; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

President Joe Biden says the unchecked spread of disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines is having deadly consequences. Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Camp David Friday afternoon, Biden was asked what his message is to platforms like Facebook on the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 507

New deaths: 5

Total number of positive cases: 897,490

Total number of deaths: 23,820

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,221,498

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 25,155 cases, 658 deaths, 277,744 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,683 cases, 176 deaths, 105,305 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 15,004 cases, 406 deaths, 127,357 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 66,496 cases, 2,012 deaths, 534,083 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 17

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Concerned about COVID-19?

