New NJ coronavirus cases near 600, new deaths in double digits; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 593
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 898,827
Total number of deaths: 23,839
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,262,094
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,212 cases, 658 deaths, 278,532 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,687 cases, 176 deaths, 105,552 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,019 cases, 406 deaths, 128,085 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,611 cases, 2,013 deaths, 535,998 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
