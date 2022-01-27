New neighbors welcomed to Habitat for Humanity home in Marmora

UPPER TOWNSHIP — With prayers, gifts and the turn of a key, community members welcomed Shawna Hayes and her son to their new home on Redwood Avenue Thursday.
The three-bedroom rancher with a covered front porch is the latest home completed by Habitat for Humanity of Cape May County.
On a blistering hot day in July, the house next door was turned over to its new owner. That day was in the 90s, while the weather Thursday was close to freezing in the sunny afternoon.
“Next time we’re going to shoot for the fall,” said Sarah Matthews, executive director of Habitat in Cape May County.
Hayes, 32, said the house will change her life and that of her son, Jackson, 10, who attends school in the township. She said she has worked to own a home for years, describing the event as an emotional moment.
She had previously lived in the Tuckahoe section of the township.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — On a vacant lot at the end of Redwood Avenue, muddy from the rain the day b…
“I just couldn’t afford it. I became overwhelmed with student debt and all of the normal things of being a single mom. I had to move back in with my parents,” Hayes told the crowd gathered on what will become her front lawn.
About 50 people were in attendance, many sipping hot chocolate. A double line of white folding chairs stood empty through most of the dedication, with most people opting instead to huddle under the four portable gas heaters set in a line.
Multiple local organizations were represented. It took 64 volunteers about 10 months to complete the house, working a couple of days a week. There was a panel truck from ReStore in Middle Township, a nonprofit store that sells new and used furniture and housewares to benefit Habitat.
Hayes said she had been on a journey to reach this point.
“For every person, I just want to say thank you. For every single person who volunteered on this house. Any person who volunteers at the ReStore. Every person who gave me an ear or a shoulder or a hand. It just means a lot,” she said.
There are three criteria for placement in a Habitat home, Matthews said. The first is need. That could include living in overcrowded or unsafe conditions. The second is an ability to take on the long-term mortgage for the home.
Are you ready to own a Habitat for Humanity home? Habitat Cape May County is opening the app…
“Habitat does not give away homes. We provide affordable homes in our community,” Matthews said.
Third is an ability to contribute to the work. That could include sweat equity in the home or in other Habitat work, or other volunteer efforts, Matthews said. The requirement is 300 hours of work.
The organization describes itself as an ecumenical Christian housing ministry. It is active in all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
It costs about $150,000 for Habitat to complete a home, with the money raised from donations and fundraisers.
There is also an extensive interview process for applicants, Matthews said.
Hayes plans to remain active with the organization.
AVALON — A family has donated an entire house to Habitat for Humanity and is contributing to…
“I think we’re going to be part of Habitat for a while. For a long while, because I now consider you all family,” Hayes said.
The event began with a prayer by Pastor Carol Feliciano of the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Woodbine and comments from Dave Hammond of the Habitat board. There were also gifts for the family from the Embroiderers Guild, the Delta Kappa Sorority and handmade quilts for both Hayes and her son from the CAMACO Quilt Guild.
Jackson seemed interested primarily in the big plush SpongeBob SquarePants that was among the presents. Most were more pragmatic, including new sheets and other housewares.
Elizabeth Franco blessed the home, and Linda Straub presented Hayes with a key, giving her the duty of inviting those gathered inside to see the home.
Next door is also a Habitat home, relocated to the lot from Avalon. The next project is planned for two lots on Ocean Avenue off Route 9. Upper Township has donated the land to Habitat. Municipalities have a motivation for donating land: The Habitat project counts toward their legal obligation to provide affordable housing.
For information about applying for a home with Habitat, or to volunteer, see habitatcapemay.org.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
“I just couldn’t afford it. I became overwhelmed with student debt and all of the normal things of being a single mom. I had to move back in with my parents."
Shawna Hayes
Owner of a new Habitat for Humanity home
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.