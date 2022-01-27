New neighbors welcomed to Habitat for Humanity home in Marmora

Multiple local organizations were represented. It took 64 volunteers about 10 months to complete the house, working a couple of days a week. There was a panel truck from ReStore in Middle Township, a nonprofit store that sells new and used furniture and housewares to benefit Habitat.

Hayes said she had been on a journey to reach this point.

“For every person, I just want to say thank you. For every single person who volunteered on this house. Any person who volunteers at the ReStore. Every person who gave me an ear or a shoulder or a hand. It just means a lot,” she said.

There are three criteria for placement in a Habitat home, Matthews said. The first is need. That could include living in overcrowded or unsafe conditions. The second is an ability to take on the long-term mortgage for the home.

“Habitat does not give away homes. We provide affordable homes in our community,” Matthews said.

Third is an ability to contribute to the work. That could include sweat equity in the home or in other Habitat work, or other volunteer efforts, Matthews said. The requirement is 300 hours of work.