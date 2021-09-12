New Miss America book released in time for 100 year anniversary

Karen Alton credits her grandmother's uncanny ability to approach each situation with grace and dignity that allowed her to influence the mostly male leadership board at the time.

“Because of the way she was raised,” her granddaughter said, “she could talk the talk, and knew how to politely get around situations and not take no for an answer. She knew how to work that tenderly, gingerly.”

But when it came down to it, Karen Alton said her grandmother never backed down from a fight.

“She believed, ‘I have to do the right thing, and if I step on toes, I step on toes,’” she said, adding, “A lot of women didn’t do that back then, and that’s what made her such a force.”

It wasn’t just the Miss America Pageant that Elizabeth Alton influenced. She is considered the “founding mother” of Stockton for undertaking a campaign in the 1960s to establish a local college. She was the only woman on the Board of Governors of Rutgers and used her influence to bring a college to South Jersey.