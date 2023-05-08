There could be fewer striper keepers under new size limits recently imposed by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s striped bass management board.

The minimum size allowable for an angler to keep a fish remains the same at 28 inches, but the maximum size has been reduced. Last year, someone could keep a fish that was up to 38 inches long. The approved emergency action will drop that to 31 inches.

The move comes in hopes of preserving striped bass that were spawned in 2015, and part of an overall attempt to return the striped bass population to previous levels by 2029.

“It’s an emergency measure to protect the fish,” said Richard Herb, the acting chair of New Jersey’s Marine Fisheries Council. He said the New Jersey council takes direction form the Atlantic States commission, which would usually present rules for evaluation in advance of a vote.

“That didn’t happen this time,” Herb said Monday. “We didn’t know a thing about this until the end of last week.”

He said he has been on the New Jersey council for years and has never seen anything like the change announced last week.

According to information posted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission vote must be implemented by the states by July 2. The emergency action will be in place for 180 days and could be extended.

The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Stafford Township Administration Building, 260 E. Bay Ave. in Manahawkin, and there will be a remote option to attend. Herb said he has been studying the changes in advance of the meeting.

“I’ll know a lot more on Thursday,” said Herb, a resident of Avalon. He said he has already heard rumblings from the fishing community.

“The average recreational fishermen, they just want to catch something,” said George Bucci, a Linwood resident and avid striped bass fisherman. “They don’t want to spend the gas money to go home empty handed.”

He’s an organizer of the Cape-Atlantic Striper Club and travels throughout the Northeast in pursuit of striper. Bucci said there have been declines in the population and suggested it makes sense to add protections.

But he added that some who do not fish as often has he does may be frustrated by the new regulations, designed to protect more of the older, breeding age fish, what they call the class of 2015 fish.

In the 1960s and 1970s, striped bass were plentiful in the coastal waters of the Mid-Atlantic, Bucci said. There was a decline through the 1980s, when the fish became extremely rare, and a recovery from 1998 until 2004, before another decline. The goal is to get the striped bass population back to historic levels by 2029.

Part of that plan is to track how many of the fish are caught each year. Last year, people caught a lot more fish than expected.

“In the first year of their plan, recreational fishermen took double what they expected them to take,” Bucci said. There are a lot of factors going into why, including currents, water temperatures and the behavior of other fish, such as the peanut bunker that the striper like to eat, usually described as bait fish. That meant a lot of striper within the “keeper” size ended up on the hook.

“It was very easy to catch a lot of fish that size,” Bucci said. “The bait came right in to the surf, and there was a lot of it.”

New Jersey has some options, Herb said, including the possibility of appealing the emergency rules. But it sounds like there are few options that would not run the risk of seeing New Jersey’s striped bass season shut down.

“We have until July to conform or we’re out of the striper business,” Herb said. “As I read it, our regs have to match what they want, and if they don’t, they can close our striper season.”

With the rise in air and water temperatures comes heightened hopes of landing that trophy fish Some serious dilemmas tend to occur for certain outdoorsy sorts this time of year. While there is plenty of yard work, spring cleaning, house sprucing and honey-do lists that need attention, the mind tends to retain only such thoughts as huge striped bass hammering lures and nearly ripping the rod out of one’s hands.

Both men expect a considerable turnout for the meeting Thursday.

Last week’s decision will remain in effect until Oct. 28 and can be expanded. According to information from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, a management board can take emergency action if there is a substantial risk to public health or to the conservation of coastal fishery resources or the fisheries management objectives.

“This action responds to the unprecedented magnitude of 2022 recreational harvest, which is nearly double that of 2021, and new stock rebuilding projections, which estimate the probability of the spawning stock rebuilding to its biomass target by 2029 drops from 97% under the lower 2021 fishing mortality rate to less than 15% if the higher 2022 fishing mortality rate continues each year," according to the commission.

“Based on concern for the stock and the long-term interests of its stakeholders, the board acted decisively to protect one of the few remaining strong year classes,” said Board Chair Marty Gary with the Potomac River Fisheries Commission. “The public is concerned about stock rebuilding and has urged the board to expeditiously respond to the new stock projections.”

All bag limits, seasons and gear restrictions will remain the same.

The commission will hold at least four virtual public hearings in mid- to late May to inform the public about the emergency action and identify next steps for management. More information is set to come with details of the public hearing schedule and webinar information.

“Striped bass is one of the flagship species of the commission, and this action sends a strong signal that the board is firmly committed to rebuilding the stock for current and future generations,” Gary said in a statement. “At the same time, the board recognizes that this action will have a profound impact on the for-hire industry and recreational anglers, however, it feels it is a necessary step to ensure rebuilding.”