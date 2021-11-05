New leadership for Strathmere group

“I don’t know if it’s been decided who’s going to be mayor, but ultimately that’s who you’re going to be talking to as I have with Linda,” Palombo said. “I didn’t want you to think I was avoiding you.”

Connell became president in October, along with new officers Vice President Juliette Schlucter, secretary Rosemarie Whelan, treasurer Terence Buckley and member-at-large Donna Diefenderfer.

Bateman said she will remain involved in Strathmere community projects. She said she is focused on an effort to record stories from Strathmere residents, creating a video archive about the history of the seaside village.

Some of the interviews are already posted to YouTube, where the association has a channel of Strathmere stories. There is also a link posted at www.strathmereimprovementassociation.org.

Over the summer, the improvement association sought input from residents to set priorities for the coming years. The group describes the effort as “Vision for Strathmere.

According to Connell, the effort was inspired by Upper Township’s process of reexamining its Master Plan, a zoning document, and updating the zoning ordinance, including changes to Strathmere zoning.