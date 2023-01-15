 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New leadership at Stockton University's Hughes Center

Island Water Park at Showboat Atlantic City, Stockton University and Bader Field are all locations with active construction sites or proposed development. The Press of Atlantic City's drone was up in the Atlantic City air to capture it all.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University recently announced newly elected leaders to its Steering Committee.

New Jersey labor leader and consultant Richard Tolson, of Ocean City, was elected chair, and Kim Schalek Downes, CEO and president of Salmon Ventures Limited, of Millville, was elected vice chair.

An original Steering Committee member, Tolson served in leadership positions with the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers for 30 years. He was vice president of the New Jersey Building & Construction Trades Council and a member of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO Executive Board from 2006 to 2020. Tolson also served on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Schalek Downes cofounded Salmon Ventures as its CEO in 2003 and has served as president since 2016. She was also vice president and executive coordinator of AUS Pathways from 1997 to 2003. AUS is a worldwide market research and consulting company.

+1 
Kim Schalek Downes

Schalek Downes

 Stockton University, provided
+1 
Richard Tolson

Tolson

 Stockton University, provided
