New leadership at Stockton University's Hughes Center

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University recently announced newly elected leaders to its Steering Committee.
New Jersey labor leader and consultant Richard Tolson, of Ocean City, was elected chair, and Kim Schalek Downes, CEO and president of Salmon Ventures Limited, of Millville, was elected vice chair.
An original Steering Committee member, Tolson served in leadership positions with the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers for 30 years. He was vice president of the New Jersey Building & Construction Trades Council and a member of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO Executive Board from 2006 to 2020. Tolson also served on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Schalek Downes cofounded Salmon Ventures as its CEO in 2003 and has served as president since 2016. She was also vice president and executive coordinator of AUS Pathways from 1997 to 2003. AUS is a worldwide market research and consulting company.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.