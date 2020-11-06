New leaders in Atlantic County District 3 freeholder race just 16 votes apart

At that time, Risley was about 200 votes behind Fernandez, but he more than made it up with later votes.

Hammonton's Giralo to run for Atlantic County clerk HAMMONTON — Republican Councilman Joe Giralo will seek his party’s nomination for Atlantic C…

The results show Republicans tended to vote later in the process and go to the polls on Election Day to drop off their mail-in ballots.

The two leaders in the at-large race are now just under 2,000 votes ahead of the two challengers. Risley has 63,223 votes; Fitzpatrick 63,087; Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, 61,531; and James Toto, of Somers Point, 61,442.

In mid-October, County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent 335 voters in Hamilton ballots that mistakenly omitted the District 3 freeholder race between Parker and Witherspoon.

Another 219 ballots were sent to township voters that included the District 3 race but shouldn’t have, according to testimony at a Monday hearing before Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez.

Parker, a committeeman in Egg Harbor Township, now has 14,029 votes to Witherspoon's 14,045.

Mendez had said at the hearing that the only way to avoid a special election would be if one candidate won by a large enough margin that the 554 incorrect ballots wouldn't make a difference.