New leaders in Atlantic County District 3 freeholder race just 16 votes apart

The two candidates vying to be Atlantic County's next District 3 freeholder are now separated by just 16 votes, which may ensure the need for a special election over incorrect ballots affecting only that race sent to 554 people in Hamilton Township.
Freeholder District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township. About 40,000 ballots were sent in total to voters there. Egg Harbor Township residents Andrew Parker, a Republican, and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon are vying for the position.
There is a possibility that a special election won't be needed. While the two are virtually tied districtwide, Witherspoon leads Parker by more than 900 votes among Hamilton voters, where the problem occurred, according to data from the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
The board on Friday counted about 18,000 vote-by-mail ballots that came in just before or on Election Day, bringing the total it has now counted to 134,408. It still has to count 9,013 provisional ballots cast at the polls.
In the at-large freeholder race for two seats, incumbent John Risley, a Republican from Egg Harbor Township, and Caren Fitzpatrick, a Democrat from Linwood, are leading after the latest count.
The current results are a switch from election night, when Fitzpatrick and fellow Democrat Celeste Fernandez were leading with about 116,000 early returned ballots counted.
At that time, Risley was about 200 votes behind Fernandez, but he more than made it up with later votes.
HAMMONTON — Republican Councilman Joe Giralo will seek his party’s nomination for Atlantic C…
The results show Republicans tended to vote later in the process and go to the polls on Election Day to drop off their mail-in ballots.
The two leaders in the at-large race are now just under 2,000 votes ahead of the two challengers. Risley has 63,223 votes; Fitzpatrick 63,087; Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, 61,531; and James Toto, of Somers Point, 61,442.
In mid-October, County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent 335 voters in Hamilton ballots that mistakenly omitted the District 3 freeholder race between Parker and Witherspoon.
Calling him a “serial offender when it comes to botching our elections,” Atlantic County Rep…
Another 219 ballots were sent to township voters that included the District 3 race but shouldn’t have, according to testimony at a Monday hearing before Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez.
Parker, a committeeman in Egg Harbor Township, now has 14,029 votes to Witherspoon's 14,045.
Mendez had said at the hearing that the only way to avoid a special election would be if one candidate won by a large enough margin that the 554 incorrect ballots wouldn't make a difference.
On election night, Witherspoon was ahead by 179 votes, and it looks like later voters leaned more Republican since Parker has closed that difference to 16. It also may mean the provisional ballots yet to be counted will close the gap more.
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Election Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.