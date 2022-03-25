New Jersey's recreational marijuana market remains on hold

There’s an old joke about a cannabis enthusiast at an intersection, waiting and waiting for the stop sign to turn green.

Those without a medical marijuana card who want to legally buy cannabis in New Jersey will have to wait a little longer at that stop sign.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Thursday did not approve allowing existing medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling for the recreational market.

Most observers expect that to be where the first sales take place on the regulated market, but so far, the commission has held back, expressing concern that the increased demand could hurt medical marijuana patients.

Jeff Brown, executive director of the commission, said sales are on the way but there remain issues to address.

Eight medical cannabis facilities have applied for a special license to sell to the general public. Each has the required municipal approval and a plan to ensure there is enough product for medical customers, but according to Brown, more still needs to be done before his staff can recommend the licenses for approval.

As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land ST. REGIS MOHAWK RESERVATION, N.Y. (AP) — As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales of buds and edibles are already flourishing on some Native American land around the state.

Increasing production is one of the main issues, he said, estimating the recreational market would need about 100,000 more pounds of weed a year to meet the likely demand. That estimate would be for the expected in-state customers to buy an average of about 4 ounces a year, and the likely out-of-state buyers grabbing about an ounce a year.

New Jersey residents over 21 can legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis.

Brown compared the situation to the start of the stay-at-home order for COVID-19, when medical marijuana customers lined up for hours to ensure they had enough on hand. At some dispensaries, people waited in line for hours to make their purchases, but there were no statewide shortages, he said.

“We are once again on the precipice of an event that will put stresses on the market, albeit for a much more positive reason, the launching of recreational cannabis sales,” Brown said. “But it needs to be planned for.”

The commission needs to make sure the most vulnerable cannabis patients, those facing cancer or other serious illnesses, are able to get their medicine. Among the suggestions was setting aside certain hours for medical cannabis customers.

The state also wants to ensure the facilities are meeting state requirements for diversity, Brown said.

Push for spending NJ's cannabis money on social justice As the state gets closer to getting its recreational cannabis market up and running, New Jer…

The next opportunity for a vote will be a special meeting set for April 11. Over the next two weeks, inspectors will visit the existing medical dispensaries that have applied for a license to sell to the recreational market, Brown said.

Those that meet requirements will be recommended for approval, and those that fall short in some way will be given recommendations for how to reach full compliance.

“We want to help get what’s in the works across the finish line,” he said.

Eventually, there are likely to be hundreds of places to buy regulated cannabis throughout the state. Expectations are for a strong turnout for the first few facilities approved.

At the three-hour remote meeting Thursday, the commission approved 68 conditional licenses for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing for the recreational market, what those in the industry usually describe as “adult use.” The review of applications for those licenses continues, Brown said.

On March 15, the commission began accepting applications for retail sales. So far, hundreds of applications have been submitted.

Kelly Anderson, assistant director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said 675 applications for businesses in the recreational market had been received as of Tuesday.

The commission has been in existence for a little less than a year, Brown said. In that time, it has issued licenses to 44 new medical cannabis facilities and this week greatly expanded growth and manufacturing capacity statewide.

“While we may not be 100% there today, we can get there,” Brown said.

Investors in the cannabis market remain bullish on the new industry, but some have expressed frustration with the pace of regulation, eager for the new legal market to get going.

“The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association remains optimistic that the CRC will sooner rather than later open the adult-use cannabis market in New Jersey, though we admit to being disappointed with today’s decision to further continue its delay,” the industry group said in an email Thursday.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.