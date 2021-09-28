New Jersey's rate of COVID-19 transmission slips below 1 as total cases top 1 million; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,857
New deaths: 37
Total number of positive cases: 1,000,067
Total number of deaths: 24,593
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,627,031
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.99
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 29,827 cases, 691 deaths, 314,798 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,836 cases, 189 deaths, 116,496 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,094 cases, 422 deaths, 150,525 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 76,893 cases, 2,119 deaths, 607,448 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.