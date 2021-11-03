New Jersey's rate of COVID-19 transmission back over 1; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,026
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,044,964
Total number of deaths: 25,195
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,576,325
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY Atlantic: 31,907 cases, 732 deaths, 344,389 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,315 cases, 197 deaths, 128,254 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,312 cases, 443 deaths, 164,492 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 82,630 cases, 2,195 deaths, 661,701 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
