New Jersey's official tall ship in Maine for some TLC

In 2017, he and Tim Clark, partners in the boatbuilding firm, responded to an ad about the AJ Meerwald and traveled south to look at the schooner.

"We saw that she was still in really sound condition, but needed work done preventatively," Eisele said.

Over the next nine months or so, they will get that work done. The 85-foot-long AJ Meerwald will be encased in a 100-foot temporary structure built on land that Clark & Eisele has leased from the city of Belfast. The worksite is located in the parking lot adjacent to Front Street Shipyard, and the boatbuilders are hoping to have monthly open houses so they can show curious onlookers what they're doing.

"The city has been really inviting and helpful to us," Eisele said. "They've been great."

Because the ship is historic, the boatbuilders had to work closely with the New Jersey Historic Trust about the materials they use for the restoration.

"Right down to the species of wood used," Eisele said.