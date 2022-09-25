New Jersey's 'middle of the pack' ranking in childhood obesity no cause for celebration

The epidemic of childhood obesity has had a huge impact on New Jersey, but the state is starting to make progress in its fight against it.

The percentage of children 2 to 4 years old participating in Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children who are obese in New Jersey has dropped from 18.6% in 2000 to 14.9% in 2018. Meanwhile, the percentage of children ages 10 to 17 considered obese has dropped from 14.8% to 13.8% since 2016, according to data from the State of Childhood Obesity, a project by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Despite the drop in some key demographics around the state, the obesity rate among high school students, ages 14 to 18 years old, increased 10% in 2001 to 11.9% in 2019, according to the state Department of Health.

Childhood obesity is defined as having a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s specific growth charts.

“While New Jersey has consistently been below the national average for obesity and overweight rates in adults and children over the years, there are some concerning trends related to increases in obesity rates and lack of physical activity among children,” said Nancy Kearney, deputy director of the communications with the state Department of Health. “While New Jersey typically ranks 40th through 49th in obesity rates among adults, the state is more in the middle of the pack when it comes to children and obesity rates.”

New Jersey ranks 35th nationally in the obesity rates for children 10 to 17 years old.

Physical activity of 60 minutes or more five days a week among adolescents in the state dipped from 49.8% in 2011 to 44.5% in 2019, according to the department.

Kelly Dougherty, an associate professor and founding program chair of exercise science at Stockton University, said the issue has reached epidemic portions nationwide.

“It can be lots of different factors,” Dougherty said. “When you look at obesity and the risk of developing it, it’s environmental, it’s cultural, it’s socio-economic in both children and adults.”

Black and brown youth in New Jersey fare even worse than white children, officials have said.

Childhood obesity contributes to long-term health issues and sets them up to have further disadvantages later in life, said Dr. Alvaro Galvez, a bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon with AtlantiCare.

Galvez said one of the issues is children are becoming obese at an earlier age, and that means the corresponding symptoms and health ailments of obesity are affecting them sooner and, if not addressed, for longer portions of their lives.

“The longer time that you are sick, the more damage that is done to your body. The outcome of these problems in children are a lot worse. Diabetes progresses a lot faster,” Galvez said.

Healthier options

One way the state is addressing childhood obesity is through providing access to healthier foods.

The correlation between high-quality foods and obesity was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

“Research shows those who have access to a supermarket vs. those that don’t,” Dougherty said. “Those that don’t increase the risk of developing obesity.”

A recent research project by the Rutgers University Center for Public Health found that better, healthier food options are critical to avoiding obesity.

“This suggests that elevating the healthfulness of food offered at upgraded stores to levels similar to those of small grocery stores has the potential to improve children’s weight status,” according to a research report by Rutgers University Center for public health.

In March 2018, the New Jersey Healthy Kids Initiative was launched. The initiative is a partnership between New Jersey Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health and the Child Health Institute of New Jersey that focuses on improving the health of New Jersey children.

The primary goal of the NJHKI is to ensure that as children enter kindergarten, they meet the physical and emotional milestones recommended in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s “Healthy Children, Healthy Weight” campaign. The long-term objective is to lower the percentage of children considered overweight or obese in New Jersey, thus lowering the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancers in adulthood.

A recent report suggests one way to reduce obesity is to ensure every child has a consistent source of healthy meals. School meals have become significantly healthier over the past decade. Pandemic-era policy changes have meant more kids are getting meals.

Galvez said more needs to be done to shine a light on the issue of childhood obesity.

“As a society nowadays, we are actually making a push towards viewing the problem of being overweight as not a problem,” Galvez said. “It’s a fine line between social stigma and a medical issue. This is a problem that needs to be discussed with your doctor.”