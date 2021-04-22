New Jersey's largest arcade planned for Showboat

ATLANTIC CITY — The first phase in transforming The Showboat Hotel into a family friendly entertainment venue is set to begin May 15 with the opening of Lucky Snake at Showboat.

Bart Blatstein, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Investments Inc. and owner of the hotel, announced Thursday that the new venue will include an arcade, a sports bar, performance stages, a speakeasy and improved meeting spaces.

The venue will also complement Showboat’s proposed 103,000-square-foot, $97 million indoor water park.

“This is a very exciting time for us,” Blatstein said. “We at Tower Investments are extremely proud of this hotel and are thrilled to further expand on its offerings for guests of all ages, especially families. It has always been our mission to deliver an unforgettable experience for our guests and we are delighted to bring a family-friendly and year-round resort option to Atlantic City.”

The arcade will be the largest in the state, according to officials, measuring at over 100,000 square feet and will feature games ranging from a large crane, classics from the 1980’s virtual reality games, basketball, pinball and skee ball.

Prizes will range from candy to designer purses, jewelry, cars, motorcycles, and all-inclusive vacations, officials said.