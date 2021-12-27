 Skip to main content
New Jersey's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 8,831 with 9 deaths
New Jersey's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 8,831 with 9 deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 8,831

New deaths: 9

Total number of positive cases: 1,256,107

Total number of deaths: 26,020

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,924,624

Rate of transmission: 1.66

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 36,949 cases, 765 deaths, 348,500 doses administered

Cape May: 7,558 cases, 206 deaths, 126,337 doses administered

Cumberland: 21,192 cases, 472 deaths, 167,656 doses administered

Ocean: 96,948 cases, 2,295 deaths, 660,409 doses administered

Figures are as of 7 p.m. Dec. 27

Source: N.J. Department of Health

