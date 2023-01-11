New Jersey's ANCHOR property tax deadline extended again

TRENTON — New Jersey is giving eligible residents extra time to file for property tax relief.

During his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state was again extending its deadline for the ANCHOR tax relief program. State residents seeking relief through the program will now have until Feb. 28 to file their applications.

It's the second deadline extension for the program.

"Together, we created the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program — a historic $2 billion investment in direct property tax relief," Murphy said in Tuesday's address. "This is money going right back into the pockets of roughly 2 million New Jersey middle-class and working homeowners, seniors and tenants — households in which well more than half of all of our residents live."

Murphy teased the first extension in November during his keynote speech at a New Jersey State League of Municipalities luncheon at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.

"Because it’s a new program with expanded eligibility guidelines, the governor and legislative leadership want to make sure residents have ample time to apply," said Jennifer Sciortino, senior advisor for Strategic Communications with the Governor's Office.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, on Wednesday welcomed the deadline extension, saying it's important to get as many people as possible to apply for the "biggest property tax relief program in the history of the state."

Polistina's office estimates nearly 60% of eligible residents living in the 2nd Legislative District have filled out their forms, leaving about 40% behind. He said he was visiting St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield on Wednesday to educate seniors about the program in an effort to get them to apply.

"We want to try to get the message out as much as possible," Polistina said.

Eligible applicants are those who lived in their primary residence on Oct. 1, 2019, and ether filed their state income taxes or are exempt from doing so.

The Murphy administration estimates more than 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief; over 290,000 homeowners with incomes over $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000; and over 900,000 renters with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $450 to help offset rent increases.

Payments will begin going out in late spring through checks or direct deposits, the Governor's Office said. They won't be subject to either federal or state income tax.

Some of Murphy's Republican rivals have criticized the program.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said last year that the state Republicans' "Give it Back" plan would provide $4.5 billion of relief to about 4 million people, double the amount of ANCHOR.

Still, Polistina said any relief is a plus.

"I overwhelmingly believe the ANCHOR program at least starts the conversation and puts us on a path to understanding that we have got to get property tax in this state under control," Polistina said.