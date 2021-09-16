New Jersey woman accused of murdering daughters in Arizona

A Pleasantville woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her two young daughters.
Authorities allege Retta Cruse, 35, killed daughters Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4, last Wednesday at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, according to KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.
Cruse is accused of giving the girls prescription medications, causing them to overdose, the television station reported, citing the probable cause document in her arrest. Police said Cruse barricaded herself in her bedroom and left a handwritten note explaining the situation.
Detectives said a prescription pill was found near the girls' mouths and a bottle of oxycodone also was in the room. Neither girl had obvious injuries, but Cruse was suffering from what were believed to be multiple self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.
Investigators are still awaiting toxicology results.
Investigators said a man who is the biological father of one of the girls said Cruse was upset over a recent court hearing where she was losing custody of one of her daughters.
On a GoFundMe page set up by Michael Coleman, the biological father of Royal, he said he came home and found the girls dead and Cruse "critically injured."
Kevin Maddox, father of Aleyah, still lives in New Jersey and is fighting to have his daughter's remains returned to the state, according to a separate GoFundMe site set up by his sister; the fundraising site said it was set up to raise money to return Aleyah's body to New Jersey.
"At this time of extreme grief we begin the process of bringing Aleyah back home as this act took place in Arizona," Monica Ridgeway, Maddox's sister said in a post on the page.
Ridgeway said the family is devastated by the killings. All proceeds will go toward bringing Aleyah home and funeral arrangements, according to her post.
Cruse was arrested after she was released from the hospital Tuesday, and a secured-appearance bond was set for $2 million, according to KVVU-TV.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.
