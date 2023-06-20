The Acorn Hill Wildfire at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County is now 100% contained but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire began around noon Monday on Coopers Road in Woodland Township within the county. Glassworks Trail, Coopers Road were closed and structures at the campground were threatened.
By 6 p.m., 60% of the 200 acres burned were contained.
While the fire was being contained, though, smoke began to spread around, carried by easterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean.
Smoke stayed low to the ground on Monday night due to an inversion, a rise of temperatures with height. This effectively puts a lid on how high aloft smoke can travel.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, the 246 acre wildfire was 100% contained. While fire still burns, the Forest Fire Service believes that there are enough natural and manmade barriers setup to prevent the fire from spreading more.
A humid day, caused by onshore winds and an approaching storm system, also helps to limit the spread of fires.
However, smoke and poor visibility will still be possible to the southwest of the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest site, carried by the winds out of the northeast.
Towns like Tabernacle, Shamon, Medford and Hammonton could all be exposed to poor air quality throughout the day.
No injuries were reported from the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Watch the Forest Fire Service fight the Acorn Hill Wildfire in Burlington County
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service battles the Acorn Hill Wildfire at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County. As of Tuesday morning, it is 100% contained but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
