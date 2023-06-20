Watch the Forest Fire Service fight the Acorn Hill Wildfire in Burlington County

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service battles the Acorn Hill Wildfire at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County. As of Tuesday morning, it is 100% contained but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Smoke and poor visibility will still be possible to the southwest of the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest site, carried by the winds out of the northeast.

Towns like Tabernacle, Shamon, Medford and Hammonton could all be exposed to poor air quality throughout the day. (NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION/Provided)